Wau & Tonj communities adopt mechanisms to address conflicts

A joint peace conference between cattle keepers in Tonj and local farmers in Wau has resolved that communities on both sides should be disarmed.

The two communities ended the three-day conference in Roch-Roch County in Wau State on Tuesday.

The meeting came after deadly clashes in Wath-lelo village in February, in which several people were killed and others wounded.

The conference was attended by government officials from the two states. They resolved to proceed with removing arms from unauthorized individuals.

“We are going to take guns from the civilians in Wau and Tonj. I will sit with my brother Akech Tong Aleu to agree. This is what we should do at once,” Wau state governor, Andrea Mayar said.

Mr. Mayar also said the conference resolved to limit the movement of cattle in farming areas within Wau state.

“On 15th January after harvesting season, headers would be free to move. We have agreed that when herders come, they should remain in Lou land, they should not proceed to Ferit’s land,” he added.

The Deputy Governor of Tonj state, Manhiem Bol Malek, said the two communities have also agreed to establish special courts to try suspected violators from both sides.

“A monitoring committee from both states is to monitor the issues of insecurity or problems between the two communities and report it to the relevant authorities immediately so that these issues are addressed within shortest time,” Malek said.

“The other resolution is to establish committee to trace all looted assets and properties including livestock, and a special court has to be formed so that these recovered assets are traced and returned to the rightful owners.”

In February, similar meetings were held between Tonj and Gogrial pastoralists.

The communities in Kuanja, Tonj County and Pagakdit, Warrap County agreed to adhere to the regulations on cattle migrations during the farming season.