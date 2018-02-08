Wau tea sippers’ attacker an ‘SPLA soldier’

The armed man who attacked and killed two people in Wau town on Wednesday night is an SPLA soldier from Division 6, the army Spokesperson has said.

The incident took place at Nazareth market when the gunman opened fire on people sipping tea.

According to an eyewitness, a bullet hit a well-known tea seller at the market.

A man – who was also critically injured in the shooting – later died upon arrival at the Wau Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to Eye Radio this evening, SPLA spokesman said a soldier identified as Madut Akol, a private, carried out the attack.

The motive of his actions are not yet known.

Brigadier-General Lul Ruai Koang said members of the army are still searching for him.

“The Sixth Infantry Division had mounted a search for him and we are hopeful he’s going to be arrested and charges brought against him in accordance with SPLA rules and regulations,” the spokesperson said.