Wau state gov’t embarks on disseminating R-ACSS

Authorities in Wau have launched the dissemination of the revitalized peace agreement in the state.

The event held in Wau town on Friday, was attended by community leaders, government officials, civil society groups and representatives from United Nations Mission In South Sudan.

The exercise is line with implementation of the R-ARCSS that calls for dissemination of its content to the grassroots population.

Speaking during the launch, Wau Governor Angelo Taban Biajo called for collaboration among the partners to facilitate the process;

Meanwhile, the archbishop of the Episcopal Church for Northern Bhar El Ghazal Internal Province, Moses Deng Bull, said:

“We want people to own the agreement. All South Sudan citizens must understand what the content of that peace agreement is.”

For his part, the branch director of CEPO, Stephen Robo, said the dissemination by the goverment is a good gesture towards implementation of the accord.

‘It shows the commitment of the government that that they want to implement the peace agreement.”