MSF facility in Wau Shilluk looted

The Medical Charity, MSF says its medical facility in Wau Shilluk has been looted after it suspended operations when fighting erupted in the area last month.

It says during a recent survey in the area, it found that all medicines including life-saving drugs and essential supplies had been taken.

MSF says over the last weeks, fighting in the Greater Upper Nile region has left the town of Wau Shilluk deserted, and now thousands of vulnerable people, who fled the violence, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

It says the fighting forced the organization to evacuate its staff from the area.

MSF says it has now launched an emergency medical operation to support the thousands of displaced persons, who have settled north of the town of Kodok, in Aburoch.

It says since late January, nearly 30,000 people have fled fighting around Wau Shilluk.

In a statement, MSF says during this recent visit, it was able to return to its hospital in Wau Shilluk and surveyed the condition of facility.

These include medication for the treatment of tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and Khala-azar.

MSF’s deputy head of mission for South Sudan Abdalla Hussein Abdalla called on those fighting to respect the protected status of medical facilities.