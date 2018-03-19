Wau railway land squatters asked to leave

Wau State authorities have given squatters along the railway line up to two weeks to evacuate the site or face forceful eviction.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Rural Development, Mario Nyibang John, told Eye Radio’s reporter in Wau that a renovation of the railway is due to start soon.

Mr Nyibang says despite having been informed, hundreds of families continue to live by the railway.

He says some of the families have erected their houses on the line and were notified in January this year to move away, but have defied the order.

Early this year, South Sudan business community chairperson, Ayii Duong, announced that thee railway lines linking South Sudan and Sudan would resume operations sometime this year.

This followed an agreement between the two countries months ago.