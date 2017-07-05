Independence Day: Wau Mayor orders shops painted blue and white

The Mayor of Wau Municipality has ordered all shopkeepers in the town to paint their shops blue and white and raises the national flag of the country ahead of independence celebrations on 9th July.

Those who fail to implement the order must pay up to 1,500 pounds to cover the cost the state government will incur in painting the shop.

Mayor Mel Aleu Gok says Wau Town is expected to receive guests from the national government and other neighboring states on the Independence Day.

He spoke to Eye Radio this afternoon about the order he issued last evening.

“I have instructed all shops in Wau town to pain their shops’ doors and then to raise the flag of South Sudan so that we receive the 6th anniversary of Independence Day. So this is the order,” he said.

“If we found you that you did not paint yours, then we will make it to you and we will charge. The charges will vary based on the cost that we are going to do to you. Approximately will be around 1,500,” Mel said.

South Sudan will mark the sixth anniversary of Independence on Sunday, the 9th July.