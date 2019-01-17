Half of Wau IDPs intend to return home soon – IOM

A new survey shows that half of IDPs at the Wau P.O.C are prepared to return to their homes by March this year.

This is according to the International Office of Migration that carried out the research.

I.O.M said its Displacement Tracking Matrix or DTM team surveyed 645 households to better understand their intentions within the context of the peace implementation.

It aimed to establish how many intend to leave Wau site, the tentative time frame of return and return destinations.

The agency said approximately 77 percent of the people surveyed were women, with the respondents indicating that 71 percent of households in Wau PoC are female-headed.

The organization said the participants cited general improvements in the security situation and government assurances to protect them as factors for their going back home.

It said the site started experiencing a steady decline in its population following the signing of the peace deal in September, 2018.