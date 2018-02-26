Wau IDPs demand security in order to return home

Some IDPs in Wau have urged the state government to improve the security situation in the town as a prerequisite to return home.

There are over 25,000 IDPs are sheltering in different settlement sites in Wau.

They fled their homes after violence erupted in 2015.

“It is important to restore confidence among the civil population because civilians sought refuge in churches and UNMISS bases for protection,” said Juma Suleiman, a representative of the IDPs.

He spoke over the weekend, during a one-day workshop on building trust among the populations.

It was organized by the Civil Society Network in collaboration with Change Makers organization.

“After protection we should return back home, but who is responsible? It is the government. It should provide security for the civil population so that the civilians can feel safe,” added Mr Suleiman.

For his part, the Chairperson of the Civil Society Network, Joseph Luka, said the IDPs have asked the state government to establish more police posts in residential areas:

“At least two police posts should be reinstated in the residential areas and also the issue of the army that the soldiers need to be well salaried; at least they should be given salary twice a month to ensure that they are well off.”

Security forces have often been accused of causing insecurity in Wau State.

Last week, state Governor ordered all constitutional post holders in the state not to allow their body guards to appear in public places with firearms.

The move came after several incidents of killings, allegedly caused by men in uniform.