Wau: Hunger kills twins after aid stopped from reaching IDPs

A woman says she has lost two children on Tuesday in an internally displaced people’s camp in Wau town as a result of hunger and acute malnutrition.

Akello, the mother of the twins said the deceased babies had not taken anything substantial for the last three days.

Speaking to Eye Radio before her lifeless children, Akello said they have not received any food since arriving to the camp.

“Let hunger kill us like these children lying down. Since we arrived here, people have not been given food, people have been provided with cards without food,” Akello agonize.

The twins passed away at the compound of the Episcopal Church, where some IDPs are camping in Wau town.

One of the internally displaced person, who did not identify himself, accused the state government through the Mayor of Wau town, of denying agencies from distributing food to the displaced persons, resulting into the death of the twins.

“The government is saying let them not be given food unless people move out from here. But now children have died of hunger and many are now suffering down here as you have seen,” said the IDP.



On Saturday, Wau town Mayor ordered the UN agencies helping displaced persons at the camp to suspend food distribution.

When contacted by Eye Radio about the death of the children, Mr Mel dismissed the claims that the children starved to death.

“If a child has malaria, he will die. Anything can kill, but it is not hunger. Up to now, I have not received any death report of children. I am still considering this as a rumor until I receive a report in the office,”said Mel.

Mr Mel said they only ordered the agencies to supply food to vulnerable people.

“We have directed NGOs to offer any treatment, and water. Things like food items have been allocated to only venerable people like disable and blind ones, but anybody strong can move to residential areas, and should not be provided with,” added Mel.

Mel Alec said all the IDPs should relocate to Masana Biir, a move rejected by the IDPs.

“We are not going to Masana. We women have totally refused to go. Let us die here in the camp. If the government refused [to allow food for us] let it refuse,” said Akello.



Mr Mel said the municipal council will start repatriating the IDPs to Masana Biir even if it would be against their will.

The IDPs fled their homes in Wathlelo village in Rochroch Dong county last month after a clash between the local people and cattle keepers.

Source: TRC