Wau hospital doctors on strike over colleague’s arrest

Doctors at Wau teaching hospital have staged a strike over the arrest of their colleague.

Dr Nixon Anthony was arrested by the security personnel earlier this week after the court issued a warrant of arrest.

His detention is in connection with the death of SPLA Col Mathok Akech due to suspected food poisoning in August.

According to a medical report by Dr Nixon, Col Mathok died of intestinal infection.

“He died due to intestinal infection. He probably attended the workshop and after that he got sick,” a doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity told Eye Radio.

“But what happened is that they connected his death with the poisoning.”

The warrant of arrest of Dr Anthony was issued by a court for further investigation, the doctor added.

As a result, 23 doctors at the Wau hospital decided to go on strike demanding for his release.

The doctor said the doctors’ strike has paralyzed work at the hospital.

“First of all, we want the doctor to be released; secondly, the government should put an end to this issue, because if it continues like that, the same threats might recur in future,” he stressed.

The anonymous doctor said patients are advised to seek medical attention at Daniel Comboni and Grinti hospitals until they resume work.

The suspected food-borne outbreak in August involved 60 soldiers and resulted to the death of the commander and an unnamed private.

The SPLA Deputy Spokesperson had told Eye Radio that the incident occurred shortly after the officers ate food at a local hotel at Grinty area in Wau.

He said the officers got poisoned while they were undergoing training on human rights, organized by the UN Mission in South Sudan.