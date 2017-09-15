Wau: More than 40,000 IDPs to return home

The UN is working on modalities with Wau state government to enable the return of more than 40,000 IDPs to their homes, the UN special Representative of the Secretary-General has said.

David Shearer made his remarks on Tuesday in Wau town upon his second visit in the state.

The displaced people have been sheltering at the UN Protection of civilians site in Wau town since the eruption of violence in 2013 and 2016.

“What we are looking at is trying to establish the right conditions for those people to leave the POCs and come back to their homes,” Mr Shearer said.

David Shearer says the security situation in the town is generally calm and can enable them resettle in their homes.

“The main combination will be fulfilled; safe to go back to their homes particularly at night and as well as humanitarian assistance provided outside the POCs and not just inside the POCs,” he added.

The United Nations also has IDP settlements in Bentiu, Malakal, Bor and Juba.