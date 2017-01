In Wau state, Governor Andrea Mayar Achol has relieved his deputy, Pasquale Ayan.

In a document seen by Eye Radio, Mr. Mayar has not stated the reason for the removal, but indicated that the decision came into effect as of Wednesday.

Paquale Ayan previously served as the County commissioner of Basilia in the then Western Bahr el Ghazal, but was appointed in August last year as deputy governor following the creation of the 28 states.