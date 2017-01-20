Wau governor on relief food

The Governor of Wau state has urged aid groups to provide food to residents of Wau town to encourage them to remain at their homes.

Thousands residents fled to UN camps and church compounds when clashes erupted between an armed group and the army early last year.

Andrea Mayar Achol says many people continue to reside in the UN protection sites mainly due to economic hardship despite the fact that “Wau is secure”.

“I’ve been telling those of OCHA, UNMISS and the rest that ‘the way you behave encourages these people to continue to be at the UNMISS camps,” Mr Mayar said during a meeting with representatives of UN agencies in Wau town on Thursday.

He believes that offering the residents food while in their residential areas could encourage some to go back home.

He said, “You go to the chiefs in the various residential areas, convince the people, conduct registration and the relief food should be served at the various residential areas.”

In response to the governor’s call, the representatives of the UN agencies said they would continue to support the entire population of Wau town wherever they are.

However, an Eye Radio reporter there said the representatives declined to speak on record.