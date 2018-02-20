Wau Governor orders forces not to appear in public with firearms

The Governor of Wau State on Monday ordered all constitutional post holders in the state not to allow their body guards to appear in public places with firearms.

The move came after several incidents of killings, allegedly caused by men in uniform.

Authorities in the state have confirmed that in the last two weeks, four people were killed by security personnel.

The latest incident happened on Sunday, when a CID officer shot dead two of his in-laws at Jou market in Wau Town.

“I am telling you the constitutional post holders, beginning the advisors and ministers, when you get down from your car to get something from the shop, you have to tell your guards to leave their guns in the car,” said Angelo Taban, the Governor of Wau State.

While addressing a public rally held in the town, Mr Taban said restricting forces from entering public places with weapons, will reduce the rate of crimes in the state.

He said the move is also part of disciplining the organized forces.

Those who violate the order will be “embarrassed” in public and “we will use the military police forces such that misbehaving soldiers will not have any chance”, added Mr Taban.