Wau: ECSS appeal for aid to IDPs ahead of rainy season

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan has called for assistance of IDPs at Episcopal Church compound in Wau town.

Daniel Deng Bul says there are over 5,000 people sheltering in the church and are in dire need of assistance.

He said the area is prone to waterborne diseases during the rainy season.

“If the rain is going to come, this is going to bring another crisis,” said Archbishop Deng.



He made the statement in a meeting with Wau State Governor Andrea Mayar on Thursday.

“Am appealing to your government if you can work with the UNMISS that these people need a better place where they can be protected,” he added.

Archbishop Deng Bul recommended the transfer of the IDPs to the UNMISS protection site where they can find shelter and other services.