Wau doctor beaten by angry family

A doctor who works for St. Daniel Comboni Hospital in Wau is recovering at the health facility after he was physically assaulted by an angry family while on duty earlier this week.

On Monday after work, the unnamed doctor was driving home when he accidentally knocked down a pedestrian.

The administrator of the church-run hospital says the young woman sustained a leg fracture in the accident.

As a result, the doctor – who knocked her down – rushed her to the hospital where he and his team started treatment for the fracture.

“She [doctor] was able to bring the patient, who sustained a small fracture, to the hospital,” Bona Bol told Eye Radio in Wau.

Bol said while the doctor and six nurses were helping the victim, her relatives stormed the operation ward and attacked the health professionals.

“The family called a backup from the house and attacked the doctors within the room,” he explained.

The medical doctor was hit on the head with a blunt object, causing a serious injury.

“But we were able to calm the situation after calling the National Security which intervened at 6 minutes,” Bol continued.

Besides the female doctor, six of her workmates were also beaten by the family.

The hospital administration urged the members of the public not to take law into their own hands whenever such incidents occur.