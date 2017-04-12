Wau clashes: Kiir orders arrest of perpetrators

The Minister of Information said President Salva Kiir has ordered the arrest of those who might have committed crimes against civilians during the recent fighting in Wau.

Micheal Makuei Lueth says the fighting was first reported over the weekend in Wau town, Besilia, Busere and Bagari.

Mr. Makuei said 24 people were killed, including two senior SPLA commanders, in what he described as a clash with opposition forces.

“The government condemns the incident of Wau in the strongest possible terms and the President has ordered for the apprehension of whoever might have participated in committing these offenses or violations in Wau town,” said Makuei.



He said different incidents of shooting were reported until Sunday.

“So the situation was brought under control. The [government] also passes condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the officers and NCOs and men who were killed in action and also the victims of Wau incident who were killed in that incident,” Makuei added.



Mr Makuei spoke to reporters on Tuesday evening, after the Council of Ministers meeting chaired by President Kiir.

In June last year, similar clashes in Wau left at least 43 people dead, according to state officials, and an estimated 50,000 people displaced, as reported by UN OCHA.