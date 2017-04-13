Wau: Over 80,000 people flee to Tonj

The Deputy Governor of Tonj State says 86,000 internally displaced people have arrived in the area from Wau State.

Manheim Bol said the IDPs fled the state after clashes occurred in Wau town this week. He said most of the people said they left Wau out of fear of insecurity.

“Some [IDPs] have sheltered in churches and open places, and others are living with families or their friends,” said Bol.

Mr. Bol said the level of hunger has increased after the arrival of the IDPs, and the prices of commodities have risen.

He said the state government has informed organizations which are working in the area about the situation of the IDPs.