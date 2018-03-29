Water tank drivers on strike

A number of water tank drivers in Juba have gone on strike over a demand by the Juba City Council to paint all their vehicles.

The drivers told Eye Radio that the City Council approached them with a demand to pay ninety thousand pounds in order to have their tankers painted.

They instead told the Council to tell them what paint to use so that they purchase it on their own.

“We will paint tankers using our money but we cannot give them our money so that they do it for us,” said one driver in Juba.

According to the drivers, the City Council refused and demanded they pay the money directly or cease operations.

“Where will we get that money? How much is the spare? You don’t have good roads and as a result our vehicle break down,” said another driver.

Eye Radio efforts to reach the Juba City Council for comments were not immediately possible.