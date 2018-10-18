Warrior: Guards resume work as talks continue with Insight Security

The striking security guards who formerly worked under Warrior security have agreed to resume work as discussions continue over their demands, the head of Risk at WS Insight security firm has said.

This week, a number of guards went on strike, demanding unpaid dues in form of benefits from their former employer, Warrior Security.

According to reports, the company in 2017 transformed into WS Insight Security services, which maintained the contracts and terms for its employees.

According to its official Facebook page, “the company took the strategic decision to change its name from Warrior Security to WS Insight to built on the belief that creating a safe environment enables people and business to thrive”.

But security guards who spoke to Eye Radio on Tuesday said they were not paid their benefits by Warrior before changing name.

They said their grievances had been ignored by the management, alleging that some of them had been fired without being paid their dues.

Others told Eye Radio that they demanded salary increase, and health insurance.

However, Andrew Firth, who registered his discontent with the story published by Eye Radio, said by the time of broadcast, most of the guards had resumed work.

“This story is not true. The guards returned to work before you went on air with it,” Firth stated.

Mr. Firth added that a series of meetings were conducted with the employees, and the Ministry of Labor throughout Wednesday -to iron out some of the grievances.

He later in the evening said: “We have engaged in mutual discussions, and agreed to find an amicable way to address some of the demands raised by the employees.”

Firth added that the guards will continue to work as discussions continue.

INSIGHT, formerly Warrior Security has more than 10 years’ experience in providing what it describes as “bespoke and highly professional security services to clients across Africa.”