Parties in Khartoum discuss governance issues

Parties to the Khartoum Peace Agreement have started negotiations on the contentious issues on governance.

Last month, the parties referred the matter to the face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar.

This includes power sharing ratio, composition of the next government, responsibility sharing, allocation of responsibilities, and structure and composition of state governments.

“We concentrated on the disagreed positions on the structure and composition of the office of the president, the composition of the government in terms of the parties that will be involved,” said Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, the acting minister of foreign affairs.

“The government has presented its position and justification.”

For his part, SPLM-IO member Agok Makur said they have presented their position to the mediators.

“The mediators have listen to the delegation of SPLM/IO in the areas of governance and also we explained and discussed about our views, position and justifications about our paper in the provision of governance.”