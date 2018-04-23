VP cautions religious leaders against incitement

The Vice President has cautioned religious leaders against inciting churchgoers against the government.

According to Dr. James Wani Igga, some preachers insult politicians openly during church services instead of advising them in person.

He said some of them are misleading their faithfuls and this, he believes, cannot promote peace in the country.

“You just come and shout on the altar with the motive of misleading the Christians to turn against their government. That is counterproductive and even God will not accept it because it will end in violence,” said Mr Igga.

He admitted that this has prompted some leaders to desert churches.

“We should not mix politics with religion, but we are out to be advised honestly,” he added.

Dr Igga was speaking during the enthronement of the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan at the All Saints Cathedral in Juba on Sunday.

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, a former ECS Bishop for Maridi archdiocese, was elected in January this year.

He succeeds Daniel Deng Bul who retired in January months after the split of the church from the Sudan.