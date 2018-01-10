W. Lakes youth agree to disarmament

The armed youth in Western Lakes have agreed to converge in designated areas to ease the disarmament exercise, according to a Member of the Transitional National Parliament.

This follows a directive from President Salva Kiir –who declared a State of emergency in greater Lakes region last December.

President Kiir also directed for the deployment of forces and immediate disarmament due to the rampant clashes reported in the area.

Honorable Dharuai Mabor, who represents Western Lakes, said the youth have expressed readiness to comply with the disarmament and desist from future attacks.

“When the army start to actually announce the disarmament, they will be found in a cantoned organized place so that they can be able to handover their guns,” he said.

More than one thousand soldiers have already arrived in Rumbek and more are expected to be deployed in the coming days, he revealed.