W. Lakes gov’t calls for probe into deadly cattle raids

Authorities in Western Lakes have called for investigations into cattle raids which took place in their common border with Tonj and Southern Liech states.

The attacks which occurred on 26th and 27th of this month left at least ten people dead and 36 injured. Tonj government blamed it on cattle keepers from neighboring Western Lakes and Southern Liech states.

However, in response, Western Lakes government has instead said herdsmen from the bordering communities are responsible for the deadly clashes.

“They are not the attackers,” Mr. Majak Isa, Western Lakes State minister of information said. “What we know in reality, the Pakam have been there and living with them peacefully,” he said.

According to him, the area where the raids were carried out – Alor, is a contested grazing land. “This triangle is a triangle were all the crimes are committed.”

It is being shared by the communities of Pakam in Western Lakes; Gaak and Luajang in Tonj and Mayendiit, Southern Liech.

More than 700 heads of cattle were reportedly looted during the encounter. Southern Liech authorities are yet to commend on the matter.