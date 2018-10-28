W. Equatoria Provincial ECSS Archbishop Peter Munde dies

The provincial Archbishop of the Episcopal Church in Western Equatoria region, Peter Munde Yacoub , has died after a long illness.

The Primate of the Episcopal Church in South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama, confirmed the death on his Facebook page.

The cause of the death has not been revealed. But Archbishop Arama said Reverent Munde passed away in a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya last evening while on treatment.

The late was installed as the first Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Province in December 2016.

He died at the age of 67 . Archbishop Arama said he was deeply saddened by his death .