MPs voluntary testing for HIV postponed

The voluntary HIV/AIDS testing of the members of the transitional parliament has been postponed to next week.

The “leading by example” testing had been slated for today.

It is also in an effort to help the MPs disseminate information about the disease in their respective constituencies as they are expected to go on recess soon.

According to the Chairperson of specialized committee of Health and HIV/AIDS at the TNLA, the plan was pushed to next week on Wednesday due to absence of a big number of MPs from the SPLM, who were at the party retreat in Lobonok.

“We pushed it to next week because we had a message from honorable Speaker that he wanted to be the leader of that workshop and he wanted to attend, but he was not in town,” Yoane Bonju said.

The HIV/AIDs prevalence in South Sudan was estimated at 2.4% in 2017, showing a 0.3% reduction as compared to 2016.

HIV/AIDS is transmitted through sexual intercourse, sharing sharp objects and from an infected mother to a child.

Its treatment involves taking medicines that slow the progression of the virus in one’s body.