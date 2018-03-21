Why Vivacell was suspended by the gov’t

The suspension of Vivacell was due to its non-compliance with government policy regarding connection of international calls, said the National Communications Authority.

The Director-General of the body, Dr Ladu Wani, told Eye Radio that currently, each telecom operator has what he calls “International Gateway” through which international calls are connected.

However, he said the government has now acquired its own system, which the telecom operators have to use for inter-connection purposes.

“The government is the one taking these calls out; the government has got an agreement with another company called international courier,” he said.

Dr Wani further said by using the government-owned international gateway, Telecom operators are expected to pay inter-connection charges.

He said despite a series of discussions with the government on the matter, Vivacell refused to comply with this arrangement.

“Vivacell I think obviously refused to sign. So the minister directed us to suspend the operations of Vivacell,” he added.

“But as soon as they reach an agreement with the ministry, the suspension will be lifted.”

In response, the Vivacell management said in a press statement issued this evening that “We are working with the relevant authorities to have the matter resolved”.