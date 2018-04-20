Vivacell to initiate arbitration against the gov’t

The Minister of Information says the management of Vivacell telecom has informed his office of its intention to initiate arbitration against the government over the company shut down.

Micheal Makuei says Vivacell wrote to his office after the Easter celebrations.

The operation of Vivacell network was suspended in March for what the government described as non-compliance to its regulations and policies.

The ministry of information and the National Communications Authority had convened meetings with Vivacell managers after the shutdown, but all negotiations ended with no tangible result.

“They wrote to us that they want to go for arbitration and we wrote to them that arbitration comes after exhausting all the possible avenues. We have not yet disagreed,” said Mr Makuei.

In response, he said arbitration at this point is pre-mature.

“So we are advising you to come so that we come and continue the negotiations on the outstanding issues.”

According to the minister, Vivacell had requested for more time to consult with its legal team in Lebanon.