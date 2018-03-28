Vivacell finally shut down

Vivacell mobile network operator has been finally shut down.

All calls and internet services stopped functioning since Monday night.

Last week, the National Communications Authority said Vivacell was suspended due to its non-compliance with government policy regarding connection of international calls.

Due to the inconvenience the suspension might cause to the customers, the NCA gave it a period of one week to suspend all operations.

The Director-General of the body, Dr Ladu Wani, told Eye Radio that currently, each telecom operator has what he calls “International Gateway” through which international calls are connected.

However, he said the government has now acquired its own system, which the telecom operators have to use for inter-connection purposes.

He said despite a series of discussions with the government on the matter, Vivacell refused to comply with this arrangement.

Vivacell shut down has brought mixed reaction from across the country.

The mobile operator was among the first companies that invested in the communications industry in South Sudan.

The Lebanese company was founded in December 2008.

South Sudan has two other mobile network operators; MTN and ZAIN.