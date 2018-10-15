Visiting S. African deputy president grateful of parties’ committment

The visiting South African deputy president has said he is grateful the parties are optimistic of the peace agreement.

David Mabuza, who ended his 2-day visit on Monday told the media shortly after meeting President Salva Kiir that all parties to the agreement have expressed their optimism towards the implementation.

“I am grateful that all the participants including the government are all optimistic that this kind of an agreement that is before us now must be implemented”

Mr. Mabuza said his country will fully support the Implementation of the new peace deal which was inked last month.

He stated that said he will hold discussions with the regional heads of state on the deal to support the process.

“Our main objective of being here is to support all the initiatives that are here that are aimed at finding the long lasting solution and peace for the people of South Sudan.”

For his part, the minister in the office of the president, Mayiik Ayii said:

“South Africa has been involved for a very long time in finding a political solution to the problem that started in 2013. It believed that to solve the problem of South Sudan you must go to address the root causes of the problem which was the SPLM.”

Mr. Ayiik added that President Salva Kiir assured the South African deputy president of his commitment to fully implement the peace agreement.

“They came to hear from the president and the president assured them that he is 100% committed to implementing this peace agreement.”