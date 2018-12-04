Visiting AU team consults with S.Sudanese

A team from the African Union is in the country to hold talks with the stakeholders of the revitalized peace agreement.

They are representatives of the 5 regions of Africa collectively known as C5.

The countries are Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, South Africa and Rwanda and were all involved in the South Sudan mediation.

“We have come here to really in concrete terms listen to what South Sudan requires from us in terms of concrete support and in terms of concrete solidarity, “Ndumiso Ntshinga, South African Ambassador to Ethiopia told the media after meeting members of the National Dialogue Steering Committee on Monday.

The representatives, who are currently in Juba, have been holding discussions with various government institutions.

“We will be consulting as many people as possible as we can, those who are stakeholders in the peace of South Sudan, ” Mr Ndumiso said

For his part, Angelo Beda, the co-chair of the National Dialogue Committee said: “We briefed them of how we started and what we have gone through, including the consultation of all the tribes.’

“We told them of the problems we have with inclusivity, credibility, and transparency of the process that can make the national dialogue succeed,”he said.