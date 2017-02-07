End violence so that parties can prepare for election – Kiir

President Salva Kiir has called for an end to violence so that political parties can prepare for elections next year as per the peace agreement.

He said elections will give the chance for politicians to campaign and allow the voters to choose their leader peacefully.

“Let’s stop the war and let the political forces sit down to organize themselves so that the parties are registered before time,” the President told a gathering this afternoon during a function to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Episcopal Church in Yei.

According to the 2015 peace deal, general election will be held towards the end of 2018.