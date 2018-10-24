Violations due to ‘information gap’-Dr Riek Machar

The leader of the SPLM/A-IO Dr. Riek Machar has urged the peace pre-transitional committees to disseminate the agreement to all the forces on the ground to avoid further violation of the ceasefire.

According to the peace deal, the committees are tasked with dissemination of the provisions of permanent ceasefire to all forces, their allies and affiliates, and ensure compliance, among others.

The agreement also said stipulated that the committee was supposed to start these task within 7 days from the date of its signature, but the process delayed.

“…since the naming of these committees, they have not been working and have not even started their work on the ground,” Dr. Riek told Journalists in the Sudanese Capital, Khartoum on Tuesday.

Dr. Machar said the ceasefire committee and Joint Defense Council need to speed up their work and reach out to the forces in their areas of operation.

“We need this committee to start its work so that the soldiers, especially those in the front-line to know that the war is over and that peace has come.”

He said they should engage the forces by interacting with them.

“These committees need to be in the middle of the forces so that citizen see them moving together with the military…”

For his part, the chairperson of the pre-transitional committee Tut Gatluak assured Dr Machar of their readiness to implement the agreement.

“We want to assure Dr. Riek that the chief of defense is present in Juba and he will sit with you people [IO]. We are ready to implement the agreement.”

While concluding his remarks Dr Machar expressed his readiness to attend the peace celebrations due next week on Tuesday.

Dr Machar is expected to come along with the Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.