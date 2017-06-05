Gov’t to compensate families of botched vaccination in Kapoeta – Lobong

Families of the children who died in a measles vaccination campaign in Kapoeta state last month will be compensated, the Governor has said.

An investigation released by the National Ministry of Health over the weekend shows that 15 children died in Nachodopele in Kauto, after they were injected with the same syringe.

The inquiry was carried out by the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee.

The committee established that the reuse of the syringes caused contamination, which affected the vaccinated children.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Governor Louise Lo-bong said the state government will compensate families that have lost their children.

He says those responsible will also be punished.

“Those who are responsible will be held accountable and eventfully the government will take the responsibility for blood compensation for the children who have died,” said Lobong.

Thirty-two other children suffered similar symptoms of fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, but they later recovered.