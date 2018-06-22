Be patient, food insecure Garang varsity students asked

The Vice-Chancellor of Dr. John Garang Memorial University is appealing to the students to remain patient as she addresses the food crisis at the school in Bor.

This comes after students at the institute complained about the shortage saying that the contractor – which has been supplying the university with foodstuffs – reportedly threatened to cut the services over unpaid arrears.

Vice-chancellor Professor Julia Akeer Duany told Eye Radio she was meeting officials at the ministries of higher education and finance to solve food shortage at the school.

“As we were working on our side, let them [students] try to be patient. Maybe within these few days, some results will come out,” Prof. Julia said.

The Vice-chancellor said that the finance ministry will respond to the matter very soon….

“Right now, we are working with the ministry of finance and I hope maybe late afternoon, we will know exactly the outcome,” she added.

The over 500 students said the contractor has already started affecting the move, with each receiving just one meal per day.