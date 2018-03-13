Veteran politician Andrew Makur dies

A former Anyanya hero and veteran politician, Andrew Makur Thou, has died at the age of 76.

According to his family, Makur died on Monday at Royal Care Hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, while undergoing diabetes treatment.

Late Makur was born in Yirol, former Lakes State in 1942.

He was one of the founding members of the first Anyanya movement in 1955 which brought about the Addis Ababa agreement in March 1972.

He worked as an officer in the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Late Makur was then appointed as Minister of Transport and Communications at the Supreme Executive Council of Southern Sudan.

After the April 1986 uprising, he was nominated and won Wau area and became a member of the Constituent Assembly. He was then appointed Governor of Bahr el Ghazal State.

After the coup of the Islamic National Front, he was assigned to be the caretaker governor of Bahr El-Ghazal region and later appointed to the position.

Following the signing of the CPA in 2005, he was ambassador representing the SPLM and then advisor to the president until the secession of South Sudan.

After the independence of South Sudan retained his position, then became a member of the Prominent personalities.

His son Dr. Dhuor Andrew confirmed his death on Tuesday morning to Eye Radio.

He described his father as nationalistic and symbolic, and had worked for the people of South Sudan.