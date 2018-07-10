Vehicles to be escorted on Juba-Mundri road

The governor of Amadi state has issued an order, restricting vehicles from traveling along Juba-Mundri road without security escort over a growing insecurity there.

There have been reported cases of road ambushes along the road, with travelers either killed or kidnapped.

On Monday, four people – including a 12-year-old boy were killed about 11 kilometers south of Mundri.

“The honorable governor has issued an orders that every trucks which is heading to Juba to be escorted by the army to reduce the tension,” said John Obote, Amadi State Information Minister.

He said the order is meant to prevent recurrence of such incidents.