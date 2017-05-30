Vatican postpones Pope Francis visit to S. Sudan

The Vatican has postponed a trip to South Sudan planned for later this year by Pope Francis and the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told journalists on Monday that while the trip is still being considered, it is not for this year. Burke did not say when the trip might now take place.

The Pope visit had been tentatively planned for October this year.

According to the National Catholic Reporters, the postponement of the visit comes after Italian media reported that Francis was forced to cancel his plans due to security concerns.

Pope Francis had hoped to make a visit to the country in a push for peace, much like his earlier visit to the Central African Republic in 2015.

A trip with Archbishop Justin would have been the first time the leaders of the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches had traveled in such a way together.

Vatican officials had been in South Sudan earlier this month to assess the possibility of a papal visit.

Before heading to the Central African Republic in 2015, the pontiff made stops in Kenya and Uganda. Ethiopia’s Catholic community has also invited the pope to visit.

Francis had a private meeting with President Salva Kiir during his Uganda visit two years ago.

The two leaders spoke for 15 minutes in an encounter arranged by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.