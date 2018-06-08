Vatican to open embassy in South Sudan

A senior church official says Pope Francis is set to open the Vatican’s first embassy in South Sudan.

The pope’s decision to appoint a resident ambassador in Juba represents a deepening of ties between the Holy See and South Sudan while also paving the way for a possible papal visit, according to the Tablet, a catholic news outlet.

The President of the Bishops’ conference, Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro, said the step taken warms the hearts of the victims of war and symbolizes the friendly bond.

“The opening of the permanent seat demonstrates without doubt how the Holy Father has South Sudan close to his heart,” he said.

“The Holy Father expresses his concern for the well-being of those suffering in Sudan and South Sudan, he continues to enlighten us and strengthen our desperate desire to end this conflict.”

By opening an embassy in Juba, Pope Francis is reportedly determined to use all the diplomatic levers at his disposal to respond to the world’s humanitarian crises.

In February 2017, Francis announced that he and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, were planning to make an historic joint visit to the country.

But the trip was put on hold due to security concerns.