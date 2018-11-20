Vatican calls for justice for slain Kenyan Jesuit priest

The Vatican is calling for justice for the slain catholic priest, Father Victor-Luke Odhiambo.

Father Victor-Luke Odhiambo was shot dead by gunmen at the Daniel Comboni Jesuit Residence in Cueibet, the state headquarters, on Wednesday night.

The motive of the killing of the Kenyan national is not clear. The slain priest was Principal of Mazzolari Teachers’ College in Cueibet.

In a statement issued last evening, the Jesuit Conference of Africa and Madagascar said it would like to see justice, reconciliation, peace and complete disarmament in South Sudan.

However, the state government has detained two suspects believed to be in connection with the incident.

Despite the killing of Father Odhiambo, the Jesuits have recommitted themselves to the mission in South Sudan.

“In fidelity to our mission of reconciliation and justice, we renew our commitment to continue collaboration with the local church and all people of goodwill for the advancement of the reign of God through our ministries and works in South Sudan, the statement read”