Upgrades at Juba Airport interrupt flights

Morning flights will be interrupted up to Tuesday due to upgrades at the air field, said the director of Juba Airport.

Kur Kuol said satellite equipment installed at the airport to direct planes during bad weather is being tested and will require no flight activities.

All international and domestic flights have been suspended from morning up to afternoon hours to allow the testing, said Mr Kuol.

“We suspended fights up 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. because we have some equipment that were installed last year and we do not know whether they are proper equipment or not,” he told Eye Radio.

He added that only one plane, an Egyptian aircraft is conducting the exercise and the implementation began today.

On Monday, flights from Khartoum to Juba were delayed due to the changes at the airport.