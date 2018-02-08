Updates: Over 13 killed in Bor clashes

The Mayor of Bor says at least 13 people have been killed and several others wounded in the communal fighting in Bor South County.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Gai told Eye Radio that the clashes started at the cattle camps but later spread to the villages, south of Bor Town.

Gai Makor says the authorities are yet to come up with the final report about the causalities.

He says currently the army have been deployed at the scene.

“The situation is now calm because the organized forces are there now,” he stated.

Last year, over 20 people lost their lives when fighting erupted over the naming of the administrative center.

One section wants it called Anuet and the other, Paanwel.