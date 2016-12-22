UPDATE: Lobonok road attack leaves two people dead.

The Commissioner of Lobonok in Jubek State says one of the two people, who went missing during an attack along the Juba-Nimule highway on Wednesday, has been found dead.

The two were among passengers travelling from Juba to Lobonok County when armed men opened fire at them yesterday between kit Rivers and Kuruki.

Gworit Kosi said one person was killed, two injured and two others were missing.

On Thursdaymmorning, Mr Kosi told Eye Radio one of those who went missing was found alive; the second was found dead, bringing those killed in the attack to two.

“Now as I am talking to you I am in Karpeto, burying those two bodies. The two people that went missing yesterday; we found one of them dead and the other one was alive. And now I lost two youth, one of them was a teacher in Worduk Boma and the other one was working as a mobilizer with the World Health Organization in Karpeto Boma,” said Kosi.

Commissioner Kosi urges the government to deploy forces and activate their operation on the high way.