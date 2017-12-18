Update: Raja road ambush death toll rises to 8

The number of people killed along the Raja – Wau road has increased to eight, according to Lol state Minister of Information.

Omer Eshag Mohamed said two commercial trucks and vehicle belonging to an NGO were torched down by unidentified attackers near Mogayat Boma in Khor Biridi.

“The number of those killed in the first ambush has reached eight, and those wounded are five. Three died at the hospital,” he said.

“When the army arrived at the scene of the incident, they also found a vehicle belonging Solidarités International burnt out in the bush.”

“The kidnapped include the head of the organization. We confirmed through his ID card that he is an Indian American national.”

Earlier, the SPLA spokesperson Brigadier Lul Ruai told Eye Radio that ten civilians were abducted by the assailants.

“There was a lorry that was moving from Raja the capital of Lol state to Mayuet and before it could reach its destination, it fell in an ambush,” said Brigadier General Lul.

“An hour or two later , another vehicle belonging to Solidarités International was moving from Raja to Mayuet and then the four members of the staffs were abducted.”

The whereabouts of the abductors and the abducted passengers is not yet known.

Eye Radio efforts to reach Solidarités International for comments were not successful.