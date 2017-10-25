UPDATE: Kiir told to end war

The US Ambassador to the United Nations has urged President Salva Kiir to stop the war.

Nikki Haley arrived in Juba this morning as part of her first Africa visit and met with the president and his deputies.

Ambassador Haley also met with IDPs at the UN protection of civilians’ site in Juba.

She says during her meeting with President Kiir, she expressed that the US has lost trust in the government and the country needs to regain their trust by taking action.

Ambassador spoke to Eye Radio and Radio Miraya FM in a joint interview.

“I didn’t come here to talk. I came here to basically say the time for action is now. We are not waiting anymore, we need to see a change and we need to see it right away and there is nothing they can say at this point,” said Ambassador Haley.

“We have lost trust in the government and we now need to regain that trust is through the actions of taking care of all of the people. President Kiir is the president of everyone, not just one tribe, not just one group” she said.

For his part, the senior adviser to the president says the visiting US Ambassador has discussed with President Salva Kiir the humanitarian situation, permanent ceasefire, and revitalization of the peace agreement.

Nhial Deng Nhial spoke to the media on Wednesday morning.

“In conjunction with the commitment to dialogue within the umbrella of the revitalization forum would also be observing the cessation of hostilities in order or basically to create conducive atmosphere for the dialogue and also to show the government commitment that all political disputes and conflict in the Republic of South Sudan as far the government is concern is all can only be resolved through dialogue,” said Nhial.

“She also raised some concerns related to the problem of humanitarian access. But at the same time, she acknowledges that there has been some improvement in humanitarian access but urges the government to do more,” he said.

Ambassador Haley also visited Ethiopia on Monday and Tuesday, where she met Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and a senior African Union official.

She left for the Democratic Republic of Congo Wednesday evening.