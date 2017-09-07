Update: Justices & Judges to return to work

Justices and judges have called off their strike after President Salva Kiir agreed to meet their demands.

Earlier on Thursday, the chairperson of the Justices and Judges Committee told Eye Radio that a general assembly meeting would meet to evaluate the several months strikes after the Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga appealed to them, on state television, to resume work.

Dr. Wani had said the strike has paralyzed the judiciary and increased the backlog cases.

“The papers concerning the issues of the judges are infront of the President and we have discussed them thoroughly, and the President will soon come up with important steps. But in the meantime, we appeal to our judges to start work so that we can clear many of the cases piling up at the prisons,” Dr. Wani said.

The justices and judges went on strike since May in demand for better working conditions and pay rise.

They also called for the removal of Chief Justice Chan Reech, who they say had failed to address their demands.

In July, President Salva Kiir dismissed 13 justices and judges who allegedly spearheaded the strike.

By Thursday afternoon, the Justices and Judges Committee Chairperson, Justice Bol Lul, confirmed to Eye Radio that a meeting with President Salva Kiir agreed to reinstate their colleagues.

Justice Lul also said the president assured them that he will look into their issues.

He said majority of the justices and judges agreed to resume work on Monday 11, 2017.

“We came up with a decision that the general assembly of judges all over South Sudan put the national interest and the ordinary citizens [above all] because they have been suffering a lot,” Justice Lul said.

“Majority of judges decided that they should go back their work without any condition and they will abandon the strike. We decided to resume our work by Monday which corresponds the 11th of September,” he added.



This is not the first time the members of the judiciary have suspended their strike.

Earlier, the Justices and Judges Assembly agreed to halt their strike after holding series of meetings with government officials, including a meeting with President Salva Kiir.

The spokesperson of the group in May, Justice Geri Raymondo Legge told the media that they would resume the strike if their demands are not met.

A few weeks later they resumed the strike.