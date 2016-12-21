UoJ Vice Chancellor suspends five staffs over “conspiracy”

The President of Academic Staff Association at the University of Juba says five members from the staff have been suspended for allegedly conspiring to remove the Vice-Chancellor.

They include the association’s president himself, Philip Finish, and the financial secretary, among others.

Philip Finish Apollo says the suspension came following directive from the university Vice Chancellor who accused the 5 of organizing a meeting to replace him.

“The background is just because of the meeting they held on the 15th of this month and in the meeting, the meeting resolved for his removal from the post of the Vice Counselor,” said Apollo.



Mr. Apollo also said a meeting is being organized in order to resolve the matter.

Efforts to reach the Vice Chancellor for comments have not been successfully.