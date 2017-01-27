UoJ academic staff protest arrest of colleagues

The University of Juba Academic staff Association says it has called for an open ended general strike in protest over arrest of two lecturers.

Philip Finish Apollo and Dr Zuher Sule were separately arrested on Tuesday this week for holding “secret meetings”.

The association Deputy President, Dr David Evoc, told Eye Radio the purpose for the strike is to demand the authorities to release the two lecturers.

“There has been intimidation by the vice chancellor,” Dr Evoc said. “Two of our general meetings have been prevented.”

Apollo is the President of the Academic Staff. He lectures English in the College of Education.

Dr Sule is the assistant professor in the college of Natural Resources, and Environmental studies, Department of Forestry.

It’s not clear what exactly the two lecturers have done, but last month, five staff of the university, including Apollo, were suspended for allegedly conspiring to remove the Vice-Chancellor.

“Secret meetings”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Dr John Akech, has acknowledged the arrests of the lecturers.

He says Apollo and Dr Sule conducted unofficial meetings outside the university premises, despite warnings by the security.

“They were advised not to do secret meetings outside the university and that has been recorded by the security,” said Dr Akech.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Higher Education, Bol Deng Chol told Eye Radio that the minister, Deng Deng Hoc, is also trying to address the matter.

(Additional information by Memo Lasuba)