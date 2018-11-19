Untrained teachers are compromising the quality of education – USAID

The USAID South Sudan Education Program Management Specialist says unprofessional teachers are compromising the future of the country.

According to UN reports, trained teachers have quit the profession due to little pay and poor working conditions.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the USAID education specialist, Daniel Wani says teachers should be well-trained to help them deliver quality education.

“The sector is really having some big challenges, when you come to the teaching force, the teachers we are talking of more teachers that are not professional in the sector that compromise the quality of education in South Sudan.”

Wani says existing education facilities in the country has been destroyed by conflict.

“There are a lot of school facilities that have not been there, and those that were established were actually destroyed because of the conflict.”

For his part, the program manager of emergency education of the UN children’s agency – UNICEF, says many children are now out of school due to the conflict.

Vinoba Gautam says children should access education because they are the future of the country.

“If children are not provided education and opportunity then almost all generation will actually grow up without any formal education and that will have a huge impact on the society of South Sudan, on the economy of South Sudan.”