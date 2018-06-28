UNSG Guterres welcomes Khartoum agreement

The UN Secretary-General urges all parties to demonstrate the political leadership required and engage to reach an agreement on the outstanding issues of governance and security arrangements.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Secretary-General António Guterres said he was encouraged by the Declaration of Agreement signed by the parties yesterday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

António Guterres welcomed the parties’ renewed commitment to redouble their efforts in the interest of peace.

The statement noted that this Declaration of Agreement has been signed at a time when the security situation in parts of South Sudan continues to deteriorate.

He says some parts still experience continued violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of December 2017, killings of civilians and other atrocities.

Guterres further welcomed the intention of the parties to continue negotiations to finalize the IGAD bridging proposals.

“Working together with IGAD and the African Union, the United Nations stands ready to support the leadership and people of South Sudan in moving towards a fair, inclusive and implementable agreement,” Guterres statement reads.

The parties have been given two weeks after the signing to discuss and come to an agreement on 10 outstanding issues.

